Groton - Eric J. Benker, loving husband to Marlynn, father to Andrew and Maria, grandfather to Grace, brother to Barbara and Karen, father-in- law to Henrry, brother-in-law to Louis and John, uncle to Mir, Ryan, Richie, Lydia, and Carlos, cousin to Carolyn, Diane and Paul, social worker to many and friend to all, went to his great reward on Jan. 24, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.



Eric's family appreciates and would like to thank Team 6-7 at Yale who were so kind and caring to Eric. If you choose to remember Eric, donations in his name may be made to Always Home (formerly MASH), 119 High St. Mystic CT 06355 to assist in the prevention of family homelessness or to Little Missionary Day Nursery, 93 St. Mark's Place, #1 New York, NY 10009.



Funeral services will be private for Eric's family.



The Church and Allen Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements. Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2019