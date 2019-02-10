Norwich - Florence AnnRecille Hodge Kievits passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019, at the age of 86.



Born in Grand Case, St. Martin, F.W.I., on Oct. 10, 1932, she was the beloved daughter of the late Thaddeus and Josephine Hodge. Florence is survived by her husband of 65 years and love of her life, Louis Kievits. She is also survived by her sons, Tony Kievits and wife Eileen, Michael and Christopher; daughters, Debbie, Linda and Angela Lighty (niece); surrogate daughter, Janice Cote; and her sister, Madeline Duin. Florence will also be missed by all her 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sons, Ronald and Stephen.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT. There are no calling hours; guests are asked to go directly to the church in the afternoon. Burial services will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is in care of the arrangements.