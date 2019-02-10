Groton - CAPT O'Beirne ("Mick") died on Feb. 4. A Navy son (Pearl Harbor survivor at age 5) and submariner, he relished his years of service to his country. Once retired, he served his community by working to overturn Base Realignment and Closure decisions and served on the Groton Town Council for 19 ½ years (with one term as mayor).



His Navy career included command of the George Washington Carver (SSBN 656), command of the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, and leadership of the Trident and Tomahawk missile programs in the Pentagon.



An avid reader, builder of model ships, and gardener, he thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years.



He leaves his wife, Kathleen, two children, Michael and Heather, and four grandchildren. His sister Karen and her husband, CAPT Patterson Taylor also mourn his sudden loss.



His memorial service will be held at Mystic Congregational Church at a date yet to be determined. For donations in his honor, please send your gift to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Arlington, VA 22203