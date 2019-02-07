Resources More Obituaries for Frank Pescatello Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Pescatello

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers New London - Frank C. Pescatello Sr., 81, of New London, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Harbor Village North, New London.



Mr. Pescatello was born on June 20, 1937 in New London to Jack and Stella (Golas) Pescatello.



Frank honorably served in in the United States Navy as military intelligence analyst working in the Philippines intercepting Russian transmissions. Frank is an Alumni of the University of Connecticut where he received a degree in forestry and recreation management. He then graduated from the American Academy of Funeral Services in 1964. Frank spent many years working professionally for the Boy Scouts of America, and spent a great deal of his personal and professional time running various Boy Scout summer camps across New England and New York. Upon his retirement from the Boy Scouts, Frank moved his family back to his original home in New London, Conn. where he lived out the remainder of his life. Frank managed Olympic Sporting Goods on Bank St. and worked at the New London Day until his retirement. During his time in New London he served as a Scout Master for Troop 11 at St. Joeseph's elementary school. Frank was also active at various times in his life with the Knights of Columbus. Frank's true pride in his life were his two children, Jack and Frank Jr. Frank was a loving father who will be missed.



Mr. Pescatello is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Pescatello, his sons, Frank C. Pescatello Jr. and Jack Pescatello as well as his grandchildren, Anthony and Sofia.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, 149 Montauk Ave., New London. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London.