East Haddam - Gary Allen Zobel, 60, of Phoenix, Ariz. was called home on Feb. 4, 2019, a long battle with cancer.
Gary grew up in Deep River and East Haddam. He graduated from Nathan Hale-Ray High School in 1976. From 1977 to 1981, he served in the United Stated Air Force.
Gary is predeceased by his father, Fred. He is survived by his mother, Judy Zobel, his wife Jan Zobel, his children Keith Zobel, Natalie Fern, Jeffrey Zobel and Aloria Shuffett;his brothers Fred and Randy Zobel, sister Sally Patterson; his grandchildren Austin Zobel, Avery Zobel, Bennett Fern.
Rest in heavenly peace, Gary, until we meet again.
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2019
