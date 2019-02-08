New London - Jacquelyn Elizabeth (Godfrey) Beal passed peacefully from this life on Feb. 2, 2019 after a long illness. Jackie was born and raised in Winthrop, Maine and although she would eventually move to Connecticut, Florida and finally, Texas, she never forget her Maine roots.



A retired bank manager, she loved music and spending time outdoors, especially at the beach or at the lake. And Jackie loved to travel, even if it was just a trip to the grocery store. She would eventually visit every continent (the weather was too bad to go ashore when they got to Antarctica) and loved talking about her experiences, from the Great Wall of China, to hiking glaciers in Alaska, to the Patagonia Fjords. Jackie loved to serve others. She spent two days a week at the Trinity Episcopal Thrift Store in Saint Augustine where she would often pay for the times people needed out of her own pocket. She was active in several veterans' service organizations and a Memorial Day never went by when she was not placing flags and flowers in cemeteries.



Jackie was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernest R. Mower, Sr., her second husband, Bruce T. Beal, and an infant son. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Porcello (Lenn) of Enfield, CT, her son Rev. Russ Mower of Dallas, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 4015 South Hampton Road, Dallas, with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Interment will be at a later date at Jordan Cemetery in Waterford, Connecticut.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the (www.act.alz.org) or to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School, Stem Lab Fund, 4019 South Hampton Road, Dallas, TX 75224 (www.saintspride.com.) Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary