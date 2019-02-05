Home

Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
James Fallucco
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lambtown Cemetery
Ledyard, CT
James Fallucco


1943 - 2019
James Fallucco Obituary
Fallucco, James, 75 , of Ledyard died Friday morning February 1, 2019 at his home. He was born March 22, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to Peter and Julia Fallucco Sr. Jim worked in the maintenance department for over 25 years at the New London Day newspaper until his retirement. He married the former Suzanne Stribl Worst, she survives him. Graveside Memorial Service 11:00am Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Lambtown Cemetery in Ledyard. Byles Memorial Home is assisting family with arrangements. Visit www.byles .com for donation information. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2019
