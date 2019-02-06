Resources More Obituaries for James Fallucco Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Fallucco

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Ledyard - James Fallucco, 75, of Ledyard died Friday morning Feb. 1, 2019 at his home. He was born March 22, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pa. to Peter and Julia Fallucco Sr. He married the former Suzanne Stribl Worst from Groton July 18, 1975, 45 years ago, she survives him.



He began his career as a mason in Pennsylvania before coming to Connecticut. Jim worked in the maintenance department for over 25 years at the New London Day newspaper until his retirement. James enjoyed working with his hands. He enjoyed being in his barn and doing all kinds of wood working and craftsmanship.



Besides his wife Suzanne, he is survived by Son James Fallucco Jr., of West Virginia; Step-Son Howard Worst and his wife Brenda of Ledyard; Step-Daughter Cynthia Burton and her husband Alan of Ledyard; Sisters: Carol Schindler and Dorothy Hovis of Pennsylvania; Grandchildren: Joshua and Emily Worst, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Rachael and James Burton, all of Ledyard, and nephews form Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind his best buddy, his dog Eli. James was preceded in death by Brothers: John and Peter Fallucco.



Graveside Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 9, 2019 at the Lambtown Cemetery in Ledyard. Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting family with arrangements. Visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.



Donation in James' memory to be made to the Groton Heights Baptist Church, 72 Broad Street, Groton, CT 06340 or Lambtown Cemetery, 166A Gallup Hill Road, Ledyard, CT 06339