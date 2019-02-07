|
|
|
Franklin - James "Jim" Semmelrock, 57, of North Franklin passed away to the other side on Sunday unexpectedly. Jim was born in Norwich, March 16, 1961 a son of the late Robert and Jeannette Semmelrock.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Moose Lodge, 115 Fitchville Rd, Bozrah, CT 06334 starting at noon with a bonfire to follow.
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2019
