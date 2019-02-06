Ledyard - Jo-Anne D. Hill Mansfield, born Oct. 18 and better known as Dale, Mama Bear, Mee-Mee and Day-Day checked out from this physical life prematurely in the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2019.



Born to and rightly predeceased by Harold and Joan Hill of New Haven, Dale migrated to Ledyard in the 70s with her parents and husband Arthur. Dale led a full life working in the banking industry as a loan originator at the Submarine Base Credit Union and subsequently to having children working remotely for Daticon Inc as a top coder within the company. Dale is survived by her husband of nearly 46 years, Arthur. She was a devoted Mother, Aunt, and Mee-Mee to Becky, Rocky and her husband Matthew, AJ, Arianna, Katie and Shea all of which survive her.



Dale loved spending as much time as possible traveling with, snuggling and spoiling her girls as every devoted Mee-Mee could. She was also involved in her community, raising the bar in everything she did. She was the president of the Ledyard Girls Softball League bringing many tournaments to the town to showcase our infrastructure and talented athletes. She served on the Board of Education and demanded honesty and transparency in her short political role. She earned the respect of everyone that met her. She was a faithful member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, where she was a part of the Perpetual Adoration team since its inception. She was far from all business however, and could be throwing water balloons, spitting out quick one liners, starting an epic flour war on pierogi making days, and keeping everyone on their toes in a moments notice. Dale was an avid researcher of ancestry both of her own family and those around her. She was also an avid painter, DIY renovation supervisor, and crocheting guru. A true believer that every season had its sport, she was an avid fan of UCONN Basketball, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Giants, a Conn. Sun season ticket holder, and golf tourneys could be seen every weekend.



True to her stubborn spirit, she fought the good fight. She staged an epic comeback and raised a defiant middle finger to the illnesses that insisted on trying to steal her joy. She will be forever 39, as she always defied the age that was assigned to her in every way.



Our family invites all to join us from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fulton Theroux Funeral Home 181 Ocean Ave in New London on Friday evening. There will be a mass of Christian burial celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry at 10 am on Saturday followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.