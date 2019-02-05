Home

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Joan Gardner
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
149 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT
Joan C. Gardner


1946 - 2019
Joan C. Gardner Obituary
New London - Joan C. Gardner, 72, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, surrounded by her family at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Joan was born June 24, 1946, in New London to Ernest and Lillian (Pendleton) Gardner. She graduated from St. Bernard High School with the class of 1964, and retired from General Dynamics / Electric Boat in 2014, after 41 years of dedicated service.

A joy to be around, nothing gave her more pleasure than spoiling and spending time with friends, family members, and her animal "nieces and nephews".

Joan is survived by her sister, Joyce Gardner; nieces, Tracy Becker and her husband Carl; Kimberly Buswell and her children Lillian and Derreck; Stephanie Hajhouj and her husband Achraf, as well as her children Noah, Juwan, and Kiara Hamilton; Julie Gabaldon and her husband Guy as well as their children Dominick and Alyssa; nephew, Keith Gardner and his daughter, Aubrey; as well as many close friends and family members. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Russell H. Gardner.

Joan's wishes were for her family to personally thank the staff of Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, Bayview Healthcare, and the Visiting Nurses Association for the outstanding care they provided.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 149 Montauk Ave., New London, Conn. 06320. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, Mass. 02451.

Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for tributes, directions, and more information.
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2019
