Colchester - John James Hirsch, of Colchester, passed away Feb. 3, 2019, beloved husband of Shelly; father of Lisa, Megan and Eric; and grandfather of Diana.
Visitation services will be 4 p.m to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb.7, 2019, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. A celebration of his life will be observed 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Colchester Federated Church, (located at 60 Main St. on the Green). Burial to follow at Linwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church or the Gardner Lake Vol. Fire Co. Full obituary to follow Wednesday.
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2019
