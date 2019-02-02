Services Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 12 Ocean Avenue New London , CT 06320 (860) 443-1871 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 12 Ocean Avenue New London , CT 06320 View Map Liturgy 11:00 AM St Sophia Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church Resources More Obituaries for John Kanabis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Kanabis

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Waterford - John George Kanabis, 91, of Beechwood Drive, Waterford, formerly a longtime resident of New London, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at home on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, ending a wonderful life. His final day, Monday, was spent with family and friends and working at his office in downtown New London. He will be dearly missed.



John was born in New London, May 15, 1927, the son of George and Photini (Panzera) Kanabis. He graduated from the former Bulkeley School in 1945, A Bulkeley boy to the end, he attended the most recent reunion in 2018.



After graduation, John served in the United States Army from August 1945 until he was honorably discharged on Dec. 13,1946.



He graduated from Boston University College of Business Administration in 1951 (Beta Gamma Sigma], During his time in Boston, he became an avid Red Sox fan watching Williams, Pesky, Doerr, and Dom Dimaggio at Fenway. He was also a Patriots fan, cheering them on at a number of games including attending the first regular season game at Schaefer Stadium in September 1971.



Returning to New London after graduating, he worked for CPA R. Ronald Kleiman. He earned his CPA in 1954 and later became partner in Kleiman & Kanabis CPA. He became sole owner of the business upon Mr. Kleiman's retirement in 1990. John developed friendly relationships with his clients and did so until his passing,



John was involved in many community activities Including: coach of youth basketball at the New London YMCA; treasurer of the New London National Little League; member of the New London Lodge of Elks, Post 360 and other civic groups. He was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. He bowled in leagues at the former New London Ten Pin. He loved that wonderful, yet at times frustrating game of golf and was a longtime member of the New London (and Great Neck) Country Club. Golf was a passion that he encouraged his children to enjoy.



He enjoyed frequent family dinners and always needed to take part in Jeopardy. He enjoyed extensive family trips with his wife Doris and their children throughout the United States (including the 1964 and 1982 World's fair) and Canada and a trip to Greece. John and his wife Doris loved traveling together often going to Bermuda and Iceland (long before it became popular), even to the Arctic Circle, He also enjoyed many golfing trips to the Bahamas and Florida,



John was married for 46 years to his wife Doris who passed away Sept. 17, 2006. He is predeceased by his brother Theodore; daughter Karen and her husband Morris Yu.



He is survived by his sister Aspasia of Waterford; brothers William of Waterford, and C. George and his wife Carol of Old Lyme, as well as nieces Angela Kanabis of Stonington, and Debra Kanabis and her husband Michael Rizzo and their son (grandnephew) William of New York,



He is also survived by two daughters and three sons: JoAnn Francisconi and her husband Frank of Mew London, Thomas Vivirito of Waterford; John A. Kanabis of Waterford and his partner Charlene Montavon of New London; Mary Jean Kanabis and her spouse Marcel Burch of Waterford; and Robert Kanabis and his wife Kim of Lyme.



He is survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Jennifer and Emily Yu of Waterford, Katie Francisconi and her husband David Hughes of Massachusetts, John Michael Francisconi of Rhode Island, and Mara Lowry and her husband Alexander and their daughters Roosevelt and Maple of Old Lyme.



Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in St Sophia Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, with visitation prior to the service in the church, interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may to made to Gemma E. Moran United Way Food Center, 374 Broad street, New London, CT 0S320 or The Public Library of New London, 63 Huntington Street, New London. CT 06320.



