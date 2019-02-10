Jewett City - John Wolkowski passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness on Feb. 7 surrounded by friends. Born Aug. 1, 1944 in Norwich, Conn., he is survived by his brother Jason Wolkowski, niece Jenifer, sister-in-law Karen Wolkowski, many cousins in the Wolkowski and Musial family and his beloved cat Claude. John was predeceased by his mother Sophie Irene Musial Wolkowski and father Joseph Paul Wolkowski.



After receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Hartford and master's degree from Western Colorado State College he entered the United States Army. A proud member of the 101st Airborne Division, he received the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam.



John spent his entire career as a loyal employee of Merrill Lynch in New London as Senior Financial Advisor until his retirement in 2001. A lifelong resident of Jewett City, John gave back to his community for many years. He served as Trustee and Chairman of the Slater Library, Corporator for Jewett City Savings Bank, a member of the Griswold Board of Finance, and a member of the Parish Council for St. Mary's Church.



Friends are welcome to visit at Leffler Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at 30 North Main Street on February 15. Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City at 11 a.m. to be followed by his burial at St. Mary's Cemetery on Lilipond Road in Griswold.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating in memory of him to the Slater Library at the following address:



Slater Library



28 Main Street



Jewett City, CT 06351



Following the services a celebration of John's life will be held at Modesto's restaurant in North Franklin. Published in The Day on Feb. 10, 2019