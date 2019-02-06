|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of JOSEPHINE M. DELPRIORE Who Passed Away Feb. 6, 2018 Even though it's been a year it seems like yesterday. The ache in my heart and the sadness I feel never goes away. I see your smiling face, I see your empty chair, I hear your loving voice, I wish you were still here. If I could have one day with you I know what I would say: I miss you, I need you, I love you, and please don't go away. Love Always, Your Daughter Susan (kiss kiss)
Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2019