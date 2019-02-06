Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE DELPRIORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE M. DELPRIORE

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

JOSEPHINE M. DELPRIORE In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of JOSEPHINE M. DELPRIORE Who Passed Away Feb. 6, 2018 Even though it's been a year it seems like yesterday. The ache in my heart and the sadness I feel never goes away. I see your smiling face, I see your empty chair, I hear your loving voice, I wish you were still here. If I could have one day with you I know what I would say: I miss you, I need you, I love you, and please don't go away. Love Always, Your Daughter Susan (kiss kiss)
Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries