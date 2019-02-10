|
Colchester - Judith (Putnam) Green, 88, of Colchester, widow of the late F. Duncan Green, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be observed 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2 directly at Faith Tabernacle Church, 110 Utopia Road, Manchester. Graveside Services will be observed at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Westchester Center Cemetery, corner of Rte. 16 and Cemetery Road in Colchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623. Arrangements by Aurora-McCarthy Colchester.
Published in The Day on Feb. 10, 2019
