Mystic - Julia A. (Serrano) O'Rourke, 77, of Mystic, Conn. died peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.



A resident of Academy Point for the last several years, she previously resided in Stonington for all her life.



Born in Stonington, she attended local schools and was the daughter of the late Francisco and Mary (Moniz) Serrano.



She enjoyed knitting, sewing and making many quilts.



She is survived by her two sons, John D. O'Rourke II of Memphis, Tenn. and Kevin O'Rourke and his wife, Sharon, of Pawcatuck; her sister, Rose McGaw of Stonington; a brother, Anthony Serrano and his wife, Sandra, of Pawcatuck; granddaughter, Kathleen Werner; her great-grandson, Ryan Werner and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John D. O'Rourke in 2010 and her numerous siblings, Joseph Serrano, Anna Hancock, Marguerite Rollinson, Mary Sherman and Francis Serrano.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Funeral services and burial will be private. Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary