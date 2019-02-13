Voluntown - Karl John "Tink" Hylen Jr. of Voluntown, passed away Jan. 28, in Fla. surrounded by family. Tink was born Nov. 11, 1951, in Key West, Fla. to Katherine (Ellison) Hylen and Karl Hylen Sr. In 1969, he joined the Army and served honorably for his Country during the Vietnam War. He settled in Conn. where he worked and retired from Electric Boat Division in Groton. He enjoyed crabbing and fishing and was very devoted to his family and friends.



He is predeceased by his parents and three sisters, Pat, Carol and Dottie. He leaves behind his wife & soul mate, Sandra (Tedford) Hylen; two sons Michael Hylen and his wife, Amber, Kristopher Cousino all of Ariz.; two daughters, Rhonda Rudolph and her husband ,John of Mo., Tonya Perkins of Jewett City,; 2 sisters Margaret (Mickey) Smith of Fla., Kathleen Forman of Ark.; two step-sons, Stephen Scott of Texas, Michael Shetland and his wife, April, of Texas; step-daughter, Amanda Destremps and her husband Michael of Danielson; his nephews, nieces, many grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. His nephews, Wayne "Chip" Mundell and Will Kerley were very special to him. He will be missed by all.



In Lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to , 2275 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Soldiers, Sailors Marine Fund, 100 Broadway Room 307, Norwich, CT 06360 would be appreciated. There will be a celebration of his life (memorial) with military honors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 23, 2019, at the VFW on Taylor Hill Road, Jewett City. Published in The Day on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary