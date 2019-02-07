Home

Keith Weisbrod
Keith Weisbrod


Keith Weisbrod Obituary
Montville - Keith Lawrence Weisbrod, of Uncasville, passed from this life into the arms of his precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Keith was predeceased by his loving wife Dorothy Helene Weisbord on June 11, 2013. Keith was born Feb. 26, 1934 in Jamestown, N.Y. to Lawrence & Edith (Blodgett) Weisbrod. He recently retired as Pastor of the Montville Union Baptist Church.

Keith is survived by his three children, seven step-children and their families: Christine Stedford (Aubrey) of Pawcatuck, Bryan Weisbrod (Michelle) of Voluntown, Jeremy Weisbrod (Wei Chien) of Stamford, Michael Greco (Dana) of Middletown, Paul Greco (Michelle) of Middletown, Charles Fournier Jr. (Susan) of Groton, David Fournier (Silvia) of Montville, Steve Fournier (Darleen) of Oneonta, N.Y., Justina Fournier of Mystic, and Andrea Dubay (Chris) of Raynham, Mass.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9, 2019, at the Montville Union Baptist Church, Rte. 163, Montville, with Pastor Steve Fournier officiating. A graveside service for members of the family will be held at a later date. Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2019
