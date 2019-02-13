Waterford - L. Adeline Hinchey passed into eternal life Feb. 9, 2019 at her home in Waterford surrounded by her loving family. Adeline was born July 21, 1924, in Norwich, where she lived for most of her life before retiring to Waterford. She was predeceased by her husband, John P. Hinchey, and their son, Steven Hinchey.



Adeline's life was filled with family, work, travel, volunteer work at church and in the community, and knitting and crocheting. Even while raising her children, she worked for 50 plus years alongside her husband in the family accounting and tax business. She later shared her tax knowledge by volunteering at both the East Lyme Senior Center and the Waterford Library. Adeline loved to travel; among the memorable trips she took with her husband, John, were Alaska, Panama Canal and Hawaii. Never one to be idle, her hands were knitting or crocheting most evenings. Adeline lovingly created a large variety of afghans given to her children and grandchildren, who will treasure them forever. She also donated a lot of slippers, hats, and mittens to be sold at church fairs.



She is survived by four children, Margaret H. Very and her husband, Bill, Michael J. Hinchey and his wife, Cecelia, Roberta H. Potvin, and Timothy M. Hinchey and his wife, Joy. She leaves nine grandchildren, Christine Very McKinney, Mark Very, Kathy Hinchey Byrnes, Thomas Hinchey, Peter Hinchey, Steven Hinchey, Jennifer Potvin Firmenich, Elizabeth Hinchey Dixon, David Hinchey; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Adeline's caregiver, Mariama Secka, who fondly called Adeline "My Queen"



Adeline lived her faith; kind and compassionate, always available to anyone needing a listening ear, and was gifted in her ability to make complex tax issues understandable to her many clients. She was generous with her time and her resources and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Adeline's family will receive relatives and friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 at Godere Funeral Home 21 N. 2nd Ave, Taftville, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15 followed by burial at St Josephs Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Adeline's memory to either TV Mass: Office of Radio & Television, 15 Peach Orchard Rd, Prospect, CT 06712-1052 or Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman St, Norwich, CT 06360. Published in The Day on Feb. 13, 2019