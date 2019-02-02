Westerly - Lillian (Scussel) Thompson, 95, of Westerly, R.I. wife of the late Clifford A. Thompson died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 after a brief illness.



Born in Mystic, Conn. she was the daughter of the late Victor and Lena (Santin) Scussel.



Lillian had been a resident of The Elms in Westerly, R.I. for the past few years, previously residing in Noank, Conn. for most of her life.



She was a Bookkeeper for many years employed with several area automobile dealerships. Lillian retired in 1974.



She is survived by her sister, Anita S. Robertson of Pawcatuck; a niece, Nancy White and her husband, Bruce, of Westerly and their family, Joshua and Kristin White and Travis White and his wife, Maria; and several other great-nieces and great-nephews. Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all her nieces and nephews at many family gatherings and holiday parties.



Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4 with a service to follow at 11:00 am at the Mystic Funeral Home on Route 1 in Mystic. Following her service, she will be buried at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary