|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of MARY ANN JORDAN 3/28/1935 - 2/9/2008 Still With Us (Makah Indian Poem) Do not stand by my grave and weep I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow; I am a diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain; I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awake in the morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush, Of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft star shine at night. Do not stand by my grave and cry. I am not there...I DID NOT DIE. Love, Jean Marie
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2019