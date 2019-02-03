|
East Lyme - Mary Levanti, 88, of Chesterfield Road passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Friday Feb. 1, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 6, 2019 at the St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Rd. East Lyme. Interment will follow in East Lyme Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 pm at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2019
