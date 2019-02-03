Waterford - Mary (Mackenzie) Mulholland of Waterford passed away Jan. 27, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Colin and Christina Mackenzie.



Mary was married to the late James W. Mulholland for 63 years, until his passing in May 2008.



Mary worked after raising her children as a sales clerk at area retail stores, such as the Outlet and Filene's, and as an instrument technician at the former Thomas G. Faria Corporation in Montville. In her free time, Mary enjoyed shopping and sewing, and before he died, she and her late husband greatly enjoyed recreational boating together.



All who knew her, most especially by her family, will surely miss her. Mary's last wish was that we all be kind to each other.



Mary is survived by her two daughters, Delia (Dee) Lima and her husband Arthur, of Stonington, her daughter, Gerry Mulholland and her husband Robert Halligan of Quaker Hill and her son James C. Mulholland, and his wife Lynn of Salem. Mary ("Nana") is also survived by six grand-children, Stephen, Tracey, Colin, Rachel, Sean and Pierce; and by five great grandchildren, Delaney, Andrew, Dannika, Nikolas and Kazimierz.



Her sister Christina and brother Robert further survive Mary.



Her sisters, Katherine, Eleanor, and Virginia and brother, Colin, predeceased her.



Keeping with Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life reception from 5-7 pm at Filomena's restaurant on April 4th, 2019



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to a charity of your choosing.



Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to sign her online quest book. Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary