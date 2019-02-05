East Lyme - Mary F. Porretto Levanti, 88, passed away peasefully at her home surrounded by her family, Friday, Feb. 1st 2019.



She was born in Mamaroneck, N.Y. July 17, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Dominick and Elizabeth Fortuna Porretto. She graduated from Mamaroneck H.S. in 1949. She worked for the East Lyme Board of Ed. for 19 years, at Flanders School. She married the love of her life, Peter R. Levanti May 20, 1951, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. at St Vito's Church. He predeceased her April 1, 1997. Her passion in life was her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and was known for her homemade macaroni & meatballs. She was a big fan of the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Mets. She enjoyed watching the UCONN girls basketball. She enjoyed many trips to Disney World with her husband, her children and her grandchildren.



She leaves behind three daughters; Kathleen E. Levanti of Uncasville, Paula M. Beckwith and her husband Edward, Donna Jo Rix , and son Peter J. Levanti, Sr. and his wife Susan, all of East Lyme; three grandsons, Bryon E. Beckwith and his wife Sarah of Rocky Hill, Bill J. Rix and his wife Rachel, Peter John Levanti II and his wife Katelyn, all from East Lyme; granddaughter Kristie Lynne Williams and her husband Trevor of Rindge, N.H.; six great-grandchildren, Corrine Rix & Billy Rix, Chase Levanti , Austin & Colton Beckwith and baby boy Williams.



She is survived by one brother Frank Porretto of Larchmont, N.Y.. Besides her husband, she is pre-deseased by her sister Catherine Porretto and five brothers, Carmine, Nicholas, Dominick, Stephen and Salvatore Porretto.



She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and her extended family, the Levanti's; her beloved friends Bill and Elenore Yuhas, Corinne and Norman Lefluer, Verna Giannelli and Emma de Esso.



Our family would like to give many thanks and appreciation to all who have helped take care of our mother: L&M Hospital, VNA of East Lyme, Hospice and Avalon Nursing Center and our private aid. Everyone gave our mom the best care possible. She was treated like family. We would also like to thank many family members and friends for all their love and support.



A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Rd. East Lyme. Interment will follow in East Lyme Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends this evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or donors choice. www.Neilanfuneralhome.Com Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2019