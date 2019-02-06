Old Saybrook - Mary Hooper Walters, 99, of Old Saybrook, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 16 days shy of her 100th birthday.



She was born on Feb. 20, 1919 and raised in Southington, Conn. She is survived by a 102 yr old brother; Eddie Stefanik of Bristol Conn.; two sons, Larry Hooper of Louisiana, Jan Hooper and his wife Arlene of Southington, Conn.; daughter Holly Roszelle and her husband Doug of Niantic, Conn.; three grandchildren, Kelly Fecteau and her husband Jeff of Burlington, Conn.; Leesha Mroczek and her husband Rich of Plainville, Conn.; Tammy LeBelle and husband Tiger of Waterford, Conn.; five great-grandchildren, Leslie, Dustin, Ally, Amanda & Quinn.



She will be best remembered for her love of the water both at the beach and on her boat. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to travel and spend time with her family who were everything to her. A private memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Bayview Health Care for the love and compassion they showed her. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.neilanfuneralhome.com