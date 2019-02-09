Resources More Obituaries for Michele Bassett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michele Bassett

1965 - 2019 Obituary Flowers New London - Michele Marie Bassett, 53 of New London entered eternal life on Feb. 8, 2019 at her home in the company of her loving family. She was born June 13, 1965 in New London the daughter of the late Gene and Philomena (Nobel) Cote. She was the beloved wife of Scott Bassett.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. A Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment to follow, in St. Mary cemetery. A complete obit will appear in Sunday edition of the Day. Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2019