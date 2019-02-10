New London - Michele Marie (Cote) Bassett, 53 of 967 Pequot Avenue New London, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend entered eternal life on Friday Feb. 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous six year battle with cancer.



Michele was born on June 13, 1965 in New London to the late Gene and Fanny (Nobile) Cote.



Michele graduated from Waterford High School in 1983. Michele was united in marriage to Scott Bassett on May 2, 1987 at Saint Joseph Church in New London, where she was a faithful communicant.



Michele is survived by her loving husband of nearly 32 years, Scott, her three loving daughters, Juliana, Mary-Kate, and Kara, and her three adoring sisters, Vicki Severin and her husband Karl, Mary Beth Buckley, and Lori Cote. Her in-laws, Mary Bassett, Cheryl and John Kruszewski, Tim and Ann Bassett, and Paul and Jeanne Lussier also survive her, along with many nieces and nephews.



During her six-year battle with cancer, Michele had many accomplishments. She graduated from Three Rivers Community College, she earned her certificate from Institute of Integrative Nutrition, and she started a business educating people on how to live a healthy lifestyle.



Michele worked for many years for the State of Connecticut at Seaside Regional Center and Uncas on the Thames until her third daughter Kara was born, at which time she became a full time mom. Michele and her mother-in-law Mary Bassett could always be found at her children's various sporting events. Whether it be cross-country, soccer, basketball, track, or lacrosse, you could always find Michele and Mary cheering on the Saint Bernard Saints. Michele also volunteered as the coach for the Saint Bernard Middle School cross-country team, where her teams had a great deal of success.



Michele was the person that could be counted on to do all the things needed to support her three amazing daughters. She was the mom who organized pasta dinners, travel for kids who needed rides, Christmas bazaars, field trips, and various classroom events. Whatever was needed, Michele was always there to help.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Donations can be made in her memory to East Coast Canine Rescue Inc. (PO Box 387 Pomfret Center, CT 06259).