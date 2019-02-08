Home

Mildred Godin


1925 - 2019
Mildred Godin Obituary
Waterford - Mildred F. Godin, 93, died Wednesday night at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford. She was born May 17, 1925 in Montreal, Canada.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, New London. Burial will follow in the Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com) 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, share a memory or for directions. A complete obituary will be published on Sunday.
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2019
