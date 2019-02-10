Waterford - Mildred F. Godin, 93, wife of the late Alfred E. Godin, Sr., of Mary St., Waterford, and formerly of Laurel Dr., New London died Wednesday night at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford.



She was born May 17, 1925 in Montreal, Canada the daughter of 0Robert and Elizabeth Destrop Brooks. She graduated from Bellingham, Mass. High School in 1943.



During World War II, she worked as a final inspector of radar equipment at Templetone Corp located in Mystic. Mrs. Godin was a department manager at the former W.T. Grant Co. in Waterford, and then worked at Sears for 23 years retiring in 1975. She had received a Superior Service Award from the Better Business Bureau in May of 1996.



Mrs. Godin really enjoyed retail business. Basketball and all sports, polka dancing and was a member of the Pillar Polkabration Band Fan Club.



She is survived by her son, Alfred E. "Gene" Godin and his wife Dee of Waterford, and grandchildren Allison L. Bouzakis and her husband Costas of Glastonbury and a grandson, Scott C. Godin and his wife Jennifer of Hanover and four Great-Grandchildren, Alexa, Sofia, Mackenzie and Parker



In addition to her Husband Alfred E. Godin, Sr. she was pre-deceased by a son, Robert C. Godin.



The family would like to especially thank the 2nd floor staff at Bayview Healthcare and Hospice of Eastern Conn. for their excellent care and compassion.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Burial in the Jordan Cemetery,Waterford will be private for the family. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements.