Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
corner of Montauk Ave and Squire St.
New London, CT
Paul Francis Masterson Sr. Obituary
Waterford - Paul Francis Masterson Sr. age 82, of Waterford, passed away Feb. 7, 2019 at the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Dorchester, Mass. to the late James Edward and Frances L (Clifford) Masterson. He was raised in Milton, Mass. and attended Milton High School, where he was a member of the golf and track teams.

Paul served honorably with the U.S. Navy and was employed for 29 years as a meat cutter at the commissary at the Naval Subbase in Groton, where he was also a member of the NAGE Local R1-100 union and also served as a past president.

Paul served on the Waterford School Building Committee as chairman from 1986-1989, and was a member of the Goshen Fire Department as a Fire policeman for over 25 years.

He enjoyed fishing and was an avid gardener.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Ann (Leighton) Masterson; two daughters, Sharon Kadlick and her husband, Gregory of Sharpsburg, Ga. and Sue Daniels and her husband, Gene of Waterford; two sons, Francis Dennis Masterson of Northborough, Mass., and "PJ" Paul Francis Masterson Jr. of Mystic; four grandchildren, Cordell and Lauren Kadlick, Amanda Daniels Spanich and Justin Daniels; two great-grandchildren Ahnalisse Spanich and Kambreigh Daniels; and one step-great-granddaughter Olivia Gauthier. He is also survived by sister-in-laws Marion Masterson and Marilyn Masterson, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Paul was predeceased by his brothers, James Edward and his wife, Lois, John Clifford, and Thomas William Masterson.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London.

The funeral will assemble at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home and proceed to St. Joseph Church, corner of Montauk Ave and Squire St., New London for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Ave., New London.

Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Waterford Ambulance Service. Make checks payable to Waterford Ambulance Service, and send to the Goshen Fire House, c/o Waterford Ambulance Service, 63 Goshen Rd, Waterford, CT 06385

To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 13, 2019
