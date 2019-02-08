Stonington - Paula G. Brown, 69, of Stonington, Conn. passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 after a long illness.



Born in New Britain, Conn. She attended local schools in West Hartford and was the daughter to the late Alan and Letitia (Morrin) Brown. Paula resided in Stonington since 1984, previously residing in Lebanon, Conn.



She attended and graduated from the former Annhurst College in Conn. Paula continued her education at UCONN earning her Masters degree in education. She was a Teacher for 25 years in the Waterford Public Elementary School District.



She enjoyed traveling extensively, was an avid reader and a Docent at the Yale Peabody Museum of Art.



Paula is survived by her two nieces, Kimberly Calabrese and her husband, David, of Fairfield, Conn. and Heather Ermilio and her husband, Rene, of Philadelphia, Pa.; sister-in-law, Judith Brown of Naples, Fla.; five great nieces and nephews and two stepdaughters, Carol (Sprague) Mercuro and Deb (Sprague) McFall. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Gregory E. Gardiner in 2011.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at St. Mary Church 95 Main St. Stonington. Following her mass, she will be buried at Stonington Cemetery, North Main St. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the www.alz.org/ct



The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary