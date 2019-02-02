Mystic - Richard "Monk" Sydney Montgomery of Mystic, died on Jan. 24, 2019, at age 79 from lung cancer. Monk was the youngest child of Zeta Mae (Cambell) Montgomery and Sydney Earl Montgomery of Kansas City, Missouri. He was predeceased by wife Elizabeth "Barbara" Riggs Montgomery and brother Bob. He is survived by children Katherine (Sean) Archambault, Benjamin (Sarita Chourey), and Margaret (Katie) Montovan. "Grandaddy" was adored by grandchildren Sydney and Annie Archambault and Theodore "Tate" Montovan.



He was born on June 30, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Southeast High School and the University of Kansas City (now UMKC) and earned his PhD in mathematics from the University of Connecticut. He was a professor at UConn's Avery Point Campus where he was well loved for jokes in class, distributing his home phone number for homework help and teaching upper-level courses pro bono in the campus cafeteria.



As a recovering alcoholic, 39 years sober, he was a devotee of Alcoholics Anonymous and publicly discussed his recovery experience, including on Public Radio. He was a woodworker and tool hoarder. He was also a watcher of cooking shows before it was in vogue, a lifelong bridge player, and a repository of Dad jokes.



Monk was an active congregant and choir member at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 19 Jay St., New London, Conn., and a Memorial Service will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23.



Memorial donations in Monk's memory may be made to New London Community Meal Center, where he frequently volunteered Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary