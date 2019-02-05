|
Groton - Richard T. Graves, 73, of Gold Star Highway, died December 22, 2018, at home. Born in New London, he was the son of the late John and Beryl (Rupp) Graves.
Mr. Graves was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving with the 2nd General Hospital Corps, being honorably discharged December 18, 1968. Richard worked in the health and medical field.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. Burial with military honors will take place in the spring. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 5, 2019
