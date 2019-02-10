Waterford - The Reverend Doctor Robert H. Bartlett, age 92 of Waterford, passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at New London Rehabilitation in Waterford.



He was born in Boston, Mass on Sept. 26, 1926. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Gordon College and his Masters and Doctorate Degrees of Divinity from Andover Newton Theological School. He also had attended Harvard Divinity School, the Garrett Theological Seminary and he did continuing education at both Johns Hopkins and Sloan-Kettering Hospitals.



Robert was a Navy veteran of World War II serving in both the Pacific and European Theatres of operations.



He served as senior pastor of American Baptist Churches in Lexington, Mass., Wilmette, Ill., and lastly at the First Baptist Church in New London retiring in 1986. He continued his ministry as the Department Head of the Pastoral Care Department at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for the next 12 years. He officiated at funerals and weddings for a great many of our residents in Southeastern Connecticut after this latest retirement.



Robert was one of the founders of Hospice of South Eastern Conn., served as vice president of the New London Library, member and Past President of New London Rotary, served on the board of the Visiting Nurses Association, Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency and the Advisory Council of the .



He enjoyed his singing groups where he could exercise his vocal talents. He also was well known for riding his bicycle all over the area and even down certain hall ways.



Robert was the widower of Priscilla Heatlie Bartlett and he is survived by two daughters, Althea Bartlett of St Charles, Ill. and Linda Lee Bartlett of Waterford and one grandson, Adam Bartolo of Newport News Va.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St. New London. The private interment will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to the L&M Hospital Chaplaincy at 365 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT 06320.