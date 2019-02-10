Norwich - Sidney "Butch" Fowler Tillery, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his brother Charles T. Tillery and his fiancée Mary Villa of Norwich, his sister; Mary K. Brown and her husband Maynard of Norwich, his nephews, Sean M. Vasington and his wife Anik of Mansfield and Joseph P, Vasington, Jr. and his wife Jill of Montville, a great niece Maggie and great nephews Noah, Carter and Luke. He was predeceased by his mother Penelope Tillery and his father Sidney F. Tillery, Jr.



Sidney was born at the Mare Island Naval Base Hospital in California. He was one of the original members of the ARC of New London County. He was a participant in the first Special Olympics held in Connecticut and for many years thereafter. Butch enjoyed music, poetry, dancing, bowling and playing the harmonica. He was a strong advocate for people with developmental disabilities and a former member of People First. Butch enjoyed meeting new people and telling them his story.



A funeral service will be held 9 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St., Norwich. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. After the interment there will be a reception at the church hall. There are no calling hours. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his memory to . Published in The Day on Feb. 10, 2019