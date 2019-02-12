Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the Glater residence
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the Glater residence
Shiva
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
at the Glater residence
Solomon Glater Obituary
New London - Solomon "Sol" Glater recently passed, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, He was born in New London Feb. 25, 1925, the son of Samuel and Marion Glater. He attended local schools, graduating from Bulkeley High School and the University of Connecticut, and practiced Public Accounting for over 50 years.

Sol served for many years as the President of Temple Israel in New London. He was a long-time member of the Lions Club, the Elks Club, and the Bulkeley Alumni Association, serving for many years on its Scholarship Committee. He also was a member of the Ahavath Chesed and Beth-El synagogues in New London.

Predeceased by his wife Helen in 2008, Sol is survived by his loving and caring wife, Eleanor Koss-Glater; by his children, Allen Glater (Larry Cabay) of Chicago, Ill., Glen Glater (Annie) of Natick, Mass., Elaine Lochem (Tomás) of Waterford, Conn., and Nancy Glater of Norwalk Conn. He also leaves 3 grandchildren, Elisheva & Moss Glater and Dr. Michael Blank.

Sol loved to garden and was especially proud of his beautiful roses and African violets. He loved to watch the UConn basketball teams play, especially the women's team, and was a great fan of the Boston Red Sox. Sol enjoyed reading mysteries and attending performances at Ivoryton, Goodspeed, and the Newport Playhouse.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, 73 Park Street, New London, CT, 06320 or to the New London Lions' Club.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 12 Ocean Avenue New London. Interment will follow in Ahavath Chesed Cemetery Boston Post Rd. Waterford. The family will be sitting Shiva at the Glater residence on Wednesday and Thursday (1:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m) and Friday (11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m).
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2019
