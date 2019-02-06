Ledyard - Thomas James Marschat 59, of Ledyard, Conn., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, New London, Conn.



Thomas was born on Dec. 11, 1959 in Windham, Conn., a son of the late Louis Edward Marschat Jr. and the late Shirley Mae Smith (Curio). Tom 's a veteran who was in the Army. He was self employed as a Landscaping Contractor for many years.



He loved to ride motorcycles, collect baseball cards, coached little league baseball, at Christmas he had a part in the Sunset Hills Christmas Santa Sleigh Program in East Hartford, Conn., he would hand out free poinsettia plants to his neighbors at Christmas & gave back to the churches in his community of East Hartford, Conn.



He leaves behind 2 sons: Jeffrey Marschat of Manchester, Conn. & Matthew Marschat of East Hartford, Conn. He leaves behind 2 beautiful grandchildren: Makailee Marschat of Berlin, Conn. & Sebastian Marschat of East Hartford, Conn. He also leaves behind 5 siblings: Louis Marschat III of New Hampshire, Daniel Marschat of Killingly, Conn. (deceased), Ronald Marschat of Ledyard, Conn., Richard Smith of North Pole, AK. & Deborah Lee of Walnut, Calif.



Tom is now and forever in God's hands. We'll love & miss him forever. There will be an ash scattering TBA at a later date. Published in The Day on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary