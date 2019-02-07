Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Rolfe


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Rolfe Obituary
Niantic - Thomas Allen Rolfe, 59 years, of Niantic, passed away on Friday Feb. 1, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 16, 1959 in New London, the son of Priscilla (née Calkins) Rolfe and the late Ernest Rolfe. A graduate of East Lyme High School, Tom worked for many years as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

In addition to his parents, Priscilla and James Rolfe of Niantic, survivors include his son, Matthew Rolfe of Preston, a daughter Victoria Rolfe of Norwich, three brothers, James Rolfe of Niantic, Ernest Rolfe and Steven Rolfe both of Pennsylvania and a granddaughter Addilynn Rolfe.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 9th) at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now