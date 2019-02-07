|
|
Niantic - Thomas Allen Rolfe, 59 years, of Niantic, passed away on Friday Feb. 1, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 16, 1959 in New London, the son of Priscilla (née Calkins) Rolfe and the late Ernest Rolfe. A graduate of East Lyme High School, Tom worked for many years as a Heavy Equipment Operator.
In addition to his parents, Priscilla and James Rolfe of Niantic, survivors include his son, Matthew Rolfe of Preston, a daughter Victoria Rolfe of Norwich, three brothers, James Rolfe of Niantic, Ernest Rolfe and Steven Rolfe both of Pennsylvania and a granddaughter Addilynn Rolfe.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 9th) at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Feb. 7, 2019