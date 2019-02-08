Niantic - Thomas Allen Rolfe, 59, of Niantic, passed away on Friday Feb. 1, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.



He was born on July 16, 1959 in New London, the son of Priscilla (Calkins) Rolfe and the late Ernest Rolfe. A 1977 graduate of East Lyme High School, Tom worked for many years as a Heavy Equipment Operator.



In addition to his parents, Priscilla and James Rolfe of Niantic, survivors include his son, Matthew Rolfe of Preston, a daughter Victoria Rolfe of Norwich, three brothers, Ernest Rolfe of Niantic, James Rolfe and Steven Rolfe both of Pennsylvania and a granddaughter Addilynn Rolfe. He was also predeceased by their sister Laura Gandy.



"If I'd leave here tomorrow



Would you still remember me?



For I must be traveling on, now



'Cause there's too many places I've got to see



And if I'd stayed here with you, girl



Well, things just couldn't be the same



'Cause I'm as free as a bird now



And this bird you cannot change



Bye, bye, baby, it's been a sweet love



Though this feeling I can't change



But please don't take it so badly



'Cause the good Lord knows that I'm to blame



And if I'd stayed here with you, girl



Things just could not be the same



'Cause I'm as free as a bird now



And this bird you cannot change"



-Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 9th) at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com