AIKEN, S.C. - Willard (Bill) K. Walsh of Aiken, South Carolina, formerly of Ledyard, Conn. died Feb. 10, 2019.



Mr. Walsh was born 1937 in Staten Island, N.Y., but moved to New London with his family at a young age. He attended New London public schools, graduating from New London High School.



After serving in the US Air Force, Bill returned to Conn., living and working in the greater New London, Ledyard area for forty years. In his younger years, he was active in the Methodist Church of New London and the Young Democrat's Organization. He was well known in the area retail business working for Sears Roebuck and Holdridge Farm Nursery for many years. Fishing, boxing, and bowling were some of his favorite sports although he also enjoyed baseball and high school soccer. Mr. Walsh and his family also hosted three exchange students who attended their senior year at Ledyard High School. He particularly enjoyed hearing of their travels and successes in life.



Willard K. Walsh was predeceased by his father, Willard Walsh; his mother, Virginia L. Walsh; and his stepson, Dennis G. Eaves. He is survived by his wife, Jeni Walsh and granddaughters, Kirsty Eaves of Providence, R.I. and Danielle Eaves of Aiken, S.C.



Mr. Walsh requested no services.



