Waterford - William "Bud" Robinson, 93, long time resident of Lynbrook and most recently, Waterford, Conn., died peacefully on Jan. 31, 2019.



Born in Queens on Oct. 25, 1925 to the late William H. and Viola, the family moved to Lynbrook, N.Y. in 1927 where he would reside for the next 86 years. A World War II veteran, he joined the Navy following graduation from Malverne High School. After earning an accounting degree from Hofstra University, he established WH Robinson & Son Insurance with his father and remained in business for over 50 years. He and his late wife, Marjorie, were married 56 years until her death in 2007.



Dedicated to his family, he also committed countless hours to his community. His volunteerism included founding the Link Center for Drug Information; serving as an usher at Our Lady of Peace Church, a tutor at Davison Avenue Elementary and a girls' basketball coach; and raising money for Lynbrook's World War II Memorial, the Historical Society and .



He was a devoted fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Mets, Jets and Rangers.



He is survived by his children, Victoria (Garrett) Brennan and Kathleen Robinson of New London, Conn., Timothy Robinson of Columbia, Md. and Leslie (Richard) Evans of Pembroke, Bermuda; his grandchildren, Ryan (Samia) Brennan, Alexandra (Sean) Jensen, William (Sarah) Robinson, Annora (Michael) Brennan and Hayley and Liam Evans; great grandchildren, Aidan, Liam and Tharon; sisters Patricia and Jeanne; and many nieces and nephews.



Thanks to our father and "Pop Goes the Weasel" for making us feel like we were the most important people in the world and showing us how to be the life of the party. We will miss his cheeky sense of humor, gift of gab and signature dance moves.



The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Lynbrook, N.Y. A service will be held at 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace, Lynbrook, N.Y. on Saturday, Feb. 16 followed by interment at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale. Please visit www.flinchandbruns.com for details.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut www.habitatect.org where Pop continued his volunteer work