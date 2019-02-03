Home
Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
104 E. Zarley Blvd
Joliet, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
104 E. Zarley Blvd
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ado Autman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ado D. Autman Jr.


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ado D. Autman Jr. Obituary
Ado D. Autman Jr.

Born: November 27, 1959

Died: January 26, 2019

Ado D. Autman Jr., 59, of Joliet, IL passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Ado was born November 27, 1959 to Daisy Mae and Ado D. Autman in Joliet, IL.

Ado was preceded in death by his father, Ado D. Autman; mother, Daisy Mae Autman; brother, Fritz Autman; two sisters, Annie Autman and Barbara Johnson Cornelius; wife, Cynthia Ellis Autman; daughter, Akiya (Currie) Egeston.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories two sons, Gentry Currie and Ado Autman; two daughters, Genykia Currie and Adia Currie; brother, Will Autman; sister, Brenda Autman; two step-sons, Demain Ellis and Tyvone Rice; two step-daughters, Chantel Rice and Chanel Brumfield (Javon); 17 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd. Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 A.M., Min. Taro Autman, Jr.,officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now