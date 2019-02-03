|
Ado D. Autman Jr.
Born: November 27, 1959
Died: January 26, 2019
Ado D. Autman Jr., 59, of Joliet, IL passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
Ado was born November 27, 1959 to Daisy Mae and Ado D. Autman in Joliet, IL.
Ado was preceded in death by his father, Ado D. Autman; mother, Daisy Mae Autman; brother, Fritz Autman; two sisters, Annie Autman and Barbara Johnson Cornelius; wife, Cynthia Ellis Autman; daughter, Akiya (Currie) Egeston.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories two sons, Gentry Currie and Ado Autman; two daughters, Genykia Currie and Adia Currie; brother, Will Autman; sister, Brenda Autman; two step-sons, Demain Ellis and Tyvone Rice; two step-daughters, Chantel Rice and Chanel Brumfield (Javon); 17 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd. Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 A.M., Min. Taro Autman, Jr.,officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 3, 2019