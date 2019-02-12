Home

Alberta Marie Shepherd
Born: September 3, 1943

Died: November 27, 2018

Alberta Marie "Terri" Shepherd (Koenig), 75 of Huntsville, Arkansas formerly of Joliet & Plainfield, IL, passed away November 27, 2018 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Previously employed by the United States Air Force and Joliet Correctional Center (Collins Street Prison) as an executive assistant.

Terri was born September 3, 1943 in Chicago, Il; to Albert and Ann Orlovetz-Homola. Terri was predeceased by her parents, brother Wayne Homola, brother in law Clayton Hoskins, and grandniece Allison Hoskins. She is survived by her former husband & long-term companion Thomas Shepherd of Huntsville Ar. & Lockport, IL, ex husband Donald Koenig of Joliet, IL; three children, Scott Koenig of Everett, Wa., Mark Koenig and fianc e, Shannon McSweeney of Joliet, IL; and daughter, Kimberly Koenig of Naperville, IL; sister Dorothy Hoskins of Huntsville, AR.

Services were previously held in Huntsville, Arkansas. Terri Shepherd was laid to rest at Captain Smiths Cemetery in Witter, Arkansas.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 12, 2019
