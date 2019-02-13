|
|
Alec Giovanni Bittle
Alec Giovanni Bittle, age 26, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2019.
He leaves memories to be cherished by his beloved daughter, Charlotte Rae; mother, Lynette Pena; grandparents, James Pena and Juanita Duering; brother, Art (April) Bergeson; niece and nephew, Bailey and Tyler; and several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Gathering for Alec Giovanni Bittle will be held Friday February 15, 2019, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave., Joliet.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2019