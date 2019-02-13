The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 774-9220
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
View Map
Alec Giovanni Bittle


Alec Giovanni Bittle

Alec Giovanni Bittle, age 26, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2019.

He leaves memories to be cherished by his beloved daughter, Charlotte Rae; mother, Lynette Pena; grandparents, James Pena and Juanita Duering; brother, Art (April) Bergeson; niece and nephew, Bailey and Tyler; and several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Gathering for Alec Giovanni Bittle will be held Friday February 15, 2019, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave., Joliet.

Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2019
