April L. Rodighiero



April L. Rodighiero, age 68, late of Streamwood, passed away peacefully January 31, 2019. Born in Joliet, raised in Lockport and a lifelong area resident. April was Manager at her family owned restaurant, Mr. Steak in Joliet from 1970-1977, she also was a banquet manager at Al's Steak House in Joliet and Carriage Green Country Club before becoming a Realtor working at Coldwell Banker and Baird Warner. April was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, cooking and loved her dogs and cats.



Preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Phyllis (Ratajik) Rodighiero; paternal grandparents, John and Edith (Stellon) Rodighiero; maternal grandparents, Felix and Irene (Wolter) Ratajik.



Survived by her sister, Debra Rodighiero (Denver, Co); and her brother, Glenn (Corinne) Rodighiero (Shorewood); two nieces, Caitlyn and Nicole Rodighiero; and Coerey, her faithful cat.



The Rodighiero family would like to thank Stephanie Fedorovich for her endless care, support and friendship.



In April's memory donations to the Will County Humane Society and the would be appreciated.



Per April's wishes cremation rites were respectfully addressed.



Arrangements entrusted to O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport 60441, 815-838-5010 Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary