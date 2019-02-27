The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Barbara A. Cook


1930 - 2019
Barbara A. Cook Obituary
Barbara A. Cook

Barbara A. Cook, age 88, a longtime Joliet area and Shorewood resident, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Chicago on August 6, 1930, where she was raised and educated, she graduated from St. Bernard's Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1953. A Joliet area resident since 1976, Barbara was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Shorewood. She was a Registered Nurse at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, before retiring with 22 years of dedicated service, maintaining a role as an active volunteer for many years following.

Barbara is survived by several loving cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William H. Cook (1985) and Annabell (nee Holmes) Cook (1992).

Funeral Services for Barbara A. Cook were held with interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

In lieu of flowers, masses preferred.

Funeral arrangements held under the care and direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
