Betty Calligaris, age 79 of Wilmington, formerly Coffeen, Illinois, passed away Friday February 1, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.



Born October 20, 1939 in Coffeen, Betty Jane was a daughter of John J. and Neta (nee Lewey) Jorn. She was raised and educated in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1957. On June 15, 1963, Betty married Norman Gene Calligaris and together they would make their home in Wilmington. She worked at the Joliet Arsenal Ammunition Plant as a secretary until she retired. Betty's best times were spent with her sisters and the rest of her family, who she loved dearly.



Survivors include her sister: Joyce Van Duyne of Wilmington, Shirley Kent of Coffeen, and Janet (Charles) Blakley of Sun City, Arizona; nieces and nephews: Ellen Overton, Robert (Debbie) Van Duyne, Karen (Andy) Tull, Jeff (Beth Ann) Van Duyne, Gary (Laurie) Van Duyne, Connie (John) Borth, Barbara (Ken) Gavre, Bruce (Diane) Van Duyne, Glen (Jill) Van Duyne, Scott (Kim) Van Duyne, Alvin (Nichole) Van Duyne, Richard (Debbie) Kent and Sue (Mike) Schrader, as well as numerous great nieces, great nephews, and one great-great niece .



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gene; one brother-in-law: Robert Van Duyne; one nephew: Steve Blakley; and special friend: Mary Turan.



A special thank you to Dawn Jones for being her loving caretaker.



Visitation will be Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, in Wilmington from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Services are being arranged at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home, 212 West Main Street, in Coffeen, and a full obituary with service details will be made available when ready.



Burial will be in Olive Hill Cemetery in Coffeen, where Betty will be laid to rest with her husband.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made as gifts in Betty's memory to Kuzma Care Cottage.



