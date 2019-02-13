Beverly A. DeJule



Beverly A. DeJule (nee Pershey), age 82, of Channahon, IL and formerly of Crest Hill, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. She was born October 1, 1936, to the late Ann (nee Kren) and Matthew Pershey in Joliet, IL, where she was raised and educated. Bev attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated with the class of 1954 from the former St. Francis Academy (JCA).



Beloved wife of 62 1/2 years to Ronald "Ron" DeJule; loving mother of Jeff (Sharon), Tim, Greg (Cheryl) DeJule and Jill (John) Condron; devoted grandmother of Sara (Kevin) O'Malley, Kristina (Robert) Stroud, Emily (Jeff) Meyer, Liam and Colin Condron; proud great-grandmother of six, Quinn and Jack O'Malley, Layla Stroud, Jude Meyer, and two more due later this year. She will also be missed by her grand-dog "Mocha".



Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lawrence Pershey. She will also be greeted in heaven by her canines, Coco, Muffy, Rasta and Molly.



Bev will be remembered fondly as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished time spent with family and friends. She always looked forward to frequent get-togethers with lifelong friends, Eileen, Bev, Shirley, Jeannette and Joan, aka "The Fabulous 6". She was also a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and faithful Chicago Cubs fan.



The DeJule family will forever be grateful to the staff and nurses of both the Joliet Area Community Hospice and Our Lady of Angels for their constant concern and care throughout Bev's valiant battle against cancer. Her last days were rough, but the compassion and TLC bestowed upon her by all of her caregivers was incredible.



A Memorial Gathering for Bev DeJule will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Our Lady of Angels or Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019