Beverly Jean Belke
Born: November 4 1940; in Newton, IL
Died: February 6, 2019; in Des Plaines, IL
Beverly Jean Belke (nee Crotty), age 78, of Plainfield, IL, peacefully passed away on February 6, 2019 in Des Plaines, IL at Holy Family Hospital after complications from a extended illness.
She was born in Newton, IL to the late Robert Crotty and Leona Ashmore (nee Meeks) on November 4 1940.
Beverly is preceded in death by her sisters Sharon Drake, Sandra Trautman and both of her parents.
Beverly is survived by her children, Cynthia Fox, Christopher Faulkner, Kristine Bergherm (nee Faulkner), Constance (nee Belke) & Otto Nemec and Mark Feigl. Her grandchildren, Christopher Faulkner, Michael Faulkner, Jonathan Faulkner, Jennifer Faulkner, Steven Miller, Lynda Norris (nee Miller), Jessica Miller, Eli Miller, Amanda Nemec, Timothy Nemec and Ashley Nemec. Her great grandchildren Quienton, Briar, Evelynn and Luna. She is also survived by her Sister Linda Cerny (Charles) and Robert Crotty Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request there will be no funeral services, but a memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2019